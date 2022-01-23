T-Birds Continue Road Swing Sunday in Bridgeport

Springfield Thunderbirds center Tanner Kaspick (center) vs. the Bridgeport Islanders

BRIDGEPORT, CT - The Springfield Thunderbirds (19-12-3-1) continue their four-game road trip on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. as they visit the Bridgeport Islanders (14-18-3-4) inside Webster Bank Arena.

Springfield enters Sunday's encounter having dominated the season series with their division foes, winning seven of the first eight matchups against Bridgeport while earning 15 of a possible 16 standings points. Matthew Peca and Nathan Walker have led the way in the series, combining for seven goals and ten assists over 15 combined games against the Islanders. The Thunderbirds have outscored the Islanders in the season series by a margin of 30-14. Springfield has held Bridgeport to two goals or fewer in six of the first eight meetings.

The Thunderbirds enter play on Sunday sitting in third place in an extremely tight Atlantic Division standings race. Springfield's .600 points percentage trails first-place Hershey by less than two percent, and the separation between first and fifth place sits at less than five percent.

The Thunderbirds conclude the road trip on Wednesday night in Hartford for a makeup game against the Wolf Pack inside the XL Center. Springfield will then return home on Friday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Jan. 29 to face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Providence Bruins respectively.

