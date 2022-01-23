Iowa Downed by Colorado, 3-2

LOVELAND, Colo. - Iowa Wild (15-16-2-2; 34 pts.) fell to the Colorado Eagles (18-11-3-2; 41 pts.) at Budweiser Events Center on Saturday, Jan. 22 by a score of 3-2. Wild forwards Nate Sucese and Marco Rossi recorded goals for Iowa in the loss.

Eagles forward Andreas Wingerli beat Wild goaltender Hunter Jones (28 saves) from the left circle at 10:33 of the first period to give Colorado a 1-0 lead.

Sucese shoveled in a feed from Wild forward Alexander Khovanov at 14:26 of the first period to tie the game, 1-1. Khovanov and Wild defenseman Dakota Mermis both recorded assists on the goal.

Iowa and Colorado were tied at one goal apiece as both teams headed into the first intermission. The Wild outshot the Eagles 12-7 in the first period.

At 7:19 of the second period, Colorado forward Kiefer Sherwood beat Jones on the power play with a one-timer from the left circle to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead.

Rossi accepted a pass from Wild forward Mason Shaw at the left post and pushed the puck past Eagles goaltender Justus Annunen (25 saves) at 15:27 of the second period. Shaw and Iowa forward Kyle Rau were credited with assists on the goal. Following Rossi's tally, the Wild and the Eagles were tied 2-2.

As a result of an equipment malfunction, Colorado goaltender Peyton Jones (3 saves) replaced Annunen in the Eagles net at 17:05 of the second period.

At the end of two periods, the Wild and the Eagles were tied 2-2. Iowa outshot Colorado 12-7 in the second period and led 24-14 in shots through two periods.

Annunen returned to the Colorado net to begin the third period.

With 24-seconds remaining in the third period, Colorado forward Dylan Sikura beat Jones at the left post to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead.

The Wild pulled Jones for the extra attacker following Sikura's goal, but they were not able to tie the game as Colorado won by a score of 3-2.

Shots in the third period were 17-7 in favor of Colorado. The Eagles outshot the Wild 31-30 in the game.

Iowa was 0-for-5 and Colorado was 1-for-4 on the power play on the night.

Next on the schedule for Iowa, a trip to Rockford to face the IceHogs on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

