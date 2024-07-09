Portland Timbers Transfer Winger Dairon Asprilla to Colombian Side Atlético Nacional

July 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers announced today that the club has transferred winger Dairon Asprilla to Colombian side Atlético Nacional. Asprilla departs the club after a 10-year career with Portland.

"While Dairon departs Portland, the impact he's made during his time at the club will not be forgotten. He has provided Portland Timbers fans some of the most memorable moments with his unique ability to do the unexpected," said Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy. "Dairon's commitment, work ethic, and selfless character will be missed within our group. We want to wish Dairon all the best with this new opportunity, and we are grateful for all his contributions throughout the years."

Asprilla joined the Timbers in 2015 and registered 203 regular season appearances (114 starts) in 10,256 minutes played through his 10 seasons with the Timbers. The Colombian made his MLS debut on March 7, 2015, against Real Salt Lake, and went on to register 33 goals and 20 assists through his time in Portland. His 33 goals rank as the fifth-most goals scored by a single player in club history, while his 20 assists are the seventh most in club history. Asprilla was one of just three players in the Timbers' MLS era with 20 or more goals and assists, joining Sebastián Blanco and Diego Valeri.

This season, Asprilla tallied one goal and three assists in 19 appearances (seven starts). Notably, the 32-year-old winger recorded his final career assist with Portland in his last appearance against Minnesota United FC on June 29, 2024, tallying the game-winning assist in stoppage time to seal a 3-2 comeback victory. Asprilla reached his 200th appearance in MLS regular season play with the Timbers on May 29, becoming the fourth player in club history to reach that milestone following Diego Chara, Darlington Nagbe and Valeri. He also reached 10,000 minutes played with Portland on April 27 against LAFC, becoming the seventh player in club history to reach that milestone.

Asprilla returns to Colombia's top-flight league to join Atlético Nacional in Medellín, Colombia. The Colombian winger will join Atlético Nacional after signing his first professional contract with them in 2010.

