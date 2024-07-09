New York Red Bulls Unveil the Box Seats, a Brand New Premium Space at Red Bull Arena

July 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Box Seats at Red Bull Arena

Harrison, NJ - The New York Bulls announced today the introduction of The Box Seats, a brand-new premium space coming to Red Bull Arena in 2025.

Fans will have the opportunity to experience unparalleled luxury from a midfield vantage point, close to the action on the pitch. While enjoying The Box Seats, fans will also be fully immersed in an all-inclusive club with dedicated seating, receive access to valet parking, a private entrance, ultra-premium seats and in-seat service.

The Box Seats members will receive all the benefits afforded to traditional Red Members, as well as priority to purchase their seats for third-party events at Red Bull Arena (some exclusions may apply), access to unique experiences and the ultimate in amenities for an unforgettable sports & entertainment experience, defined by world-class comfort and VIP treatment.

The Box Lounge will provide The Box Seat members the opportunity to indulge in a variety of high-quality food options and enjoy all-inclusive premium liquor, beer, wine and soft drinks in a newly renovated and dedicated space.

Members in the front row - Manager's Box - receive each of The Box Seat amenities and beyond. This includes access to their seat for third-party events at Red Bull Arena (some exclusions may apply) and an exclusive behind-the-scenes path directly to their seats through the Red Bulls Player Tunnel.

"Continuing to elevate the premium experience throughout Red Bull Arena is a priority and we are extremely proud to offer The Box Seats," said Marc de Grandpré, President, New York Red Bulls. "Our fans attending Red Bulls matches, and guests for all live events, will be provided world-class comfort and a VIP experience."

Throughout 2024, the club has raised the bar with new and improved fan experience initiatives at Red Bull Arena, which include game presentation elements and enhanced LED lighting during goal celebrations, introductions and exciting moments. Additionally, the diversified and quality food offerings throughout the concourse has been well received by fans during the first half of the season.

