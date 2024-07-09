Sounders FC Visits Sacramento Republic FC for 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals Tuesday Night at Heart Health Park

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC faces USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on Tuesday, July 9 at Heart Health Park (8:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, 950 KJR AM).

Seattle is looking for its MLS-record fifth U.S. Open Cup title. The club previously won the tournament in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2014. Chicago Fire FC and Sporting Kansas City are the only other MLS teams to win the tournament four times.

The Rave Green reached the Quarterfinals by defeating a pair of USL Championship clubs, Louisville City FC and Phoenix Rising FC. They knocked off Louisville on May 8 in penalty kicks following a 2-2 draw after 120 minutes of action. Seattle then beat Phoenix Rising FC 2-1 on May 22. Tacoma Defiance midfielder Kalani Kossa-Rienzi bagged the game-winning goal over Phoenix in the 88th minute, appearing in the match via a Short-Term Agreement.

Sacramento qualified for the Quarterfinals by defeating the San Jose Earthquakes 4-3 on May 21 in a match that went 120 minutes.

Should Seattle win Tuesday's matchup, it would advance to the Semifinals and face the winner of the LAFC-New Mexico United match being played on July 10.

Following the match, Seattle returns to MLS action as it travels to Austin FC on Saturday, July 13 at Q2 Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV - Watch Free

Talent (English): Tyler Terens & Ricky Lopez-Espin

Local Radio: 950 KJR AM

Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani

Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Kelyn Rowe

