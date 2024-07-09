CF Montréal Retains the Services of Corey Wray as a Sports Strategy Consultant

July 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced Tuesday that Corey Wray will be working closely with the Club's technical staff over the coming months as a sports strategy consultant. In analyzing and optimizing the Club's sporting activities, Wray will support President and CEO Gabriel Gervais and the technical team in place.

Wray brings with him 18 seasons of MLS experience, including three MLS Cup titles and a Supporters' Shield title. Until recently, he was Assistant General Manager of the Columbus Crew since March 2020, as well as General Manager of Columbus Crew 2 dating back to its inaugural season in 2022. Under his leadership, Crew 2 won the MLS NEXT Pro championship in the team's inaugural season with 16 victories and finished as runner-up in 2023.

Wray played a crucial role in recruiting key members of the Crew's technical staff, preparing and selecting for the annual MLS SuperDraft, as well as signing key players for the club. He was also named MLS NEXT Pro Executive of the Year in 2022 and was again a finalist in 2023 for his contributions as General Manager of Crew 2.

"I'm very pleased to be supported by Corey," said Gabriel Gervais. "He brings considerable MLS experience, as well as in-depth expertise in the development of young talent. His exemplary professionalism, rigorous approach, and deep analytical skills make him an asset to our organization. Corey has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to identify and nurture potential in young players, while maintaining the highest standards of performance. In addition to his technical skills, Corey possesses a strategic vision that aligns with our Club's objectives. His ability to adapt to the changing challenges of modern soccer will benefit our organization."

Prior to joining the Crew, Wray held various roles with Toronto FC as Assistant General Manager, Team Operations and Strategy (2017-2020), Director of Team Operations (2015 to 2017) and Senior Manager of Team Operations (2014-2015). Wray was also involved in player acquisition, designated player recruitment, and roster strategy. He also managed the high-potential player development program with Toronto FC II.

A graduate of Brock University in 2007 with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Management, Wray joined Toronto FC as a club intern in 2006.

