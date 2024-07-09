LAFC Hosts New Mexico United in U.S. Open Cup Quaterfinals, Wednesday, July 10, at Bmo Stadium

July 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) hosts New Mexico United in the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal on Wednesday, July 10, at BMO Stadium. The match kicks off at 8:00 p.m. PT (Free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera Mera).

The match will be streamed live on MLSSoccer.com, usopencup.com and uslsoccer.com.

LAFC advanced to the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals by defeating the Las Vegas Lights FC 3-1 in the Round of 32 on May 8, at Cashman Field, and Loudoun United FC 3-0 in the Round of 16 on May 21, at BMO Stadium.

Match Information

Matchup: LAFC vs. New Mexico United

Kickoff: July 10 @ 8:00 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, CA)

Watch: Free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, MLSsoccer.com, usopencup.com, and uslsoccer.com.

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

