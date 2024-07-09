LAFC Hosts New Mexico United in U.S. Open Cup Quaterfinals, Wednesday, July 10, at Bmo Stadium
July 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) hosts New Mexico United in the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal on Wednesday, July 10, at BMO Stadium. The match kicks off at 8:00 p.m. PT (Free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera Mera).
The match will be streamed live on MLSSoccer.com, usopencup.com and uslsoccer.com.
LAFC advanced to the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals by defeating the Las Vegas Lights FC 3-1 in the Round of 32 on May 8, at Cashman Field, and Loudoun United FC 3-0 in the Round of 16 on May 21, at BMO Stadium.
Match Information
Matchup: LAFC vs. New Mexico United
Kickoff: July 10 @ 8:00 p.m. PT
Where: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, CA)
Watch: Free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, MLSsoccer.com, usopencup.com, and uslsoccer.com.
Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 9, 2024
- Atlanta United Loses to Indy Eleven, Ending U.S. Open Cup Run - Atlanta United FC
- LAFC Hosts New Mexico United in U.S. Open Cup Quaterfinals, Wednesday, July 10, at Bmo Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Chicago Fire FC and Navy Pier Launch New Partnership - Chicago Fire FC
- Sounders FC Visits Sacramento Republic FC for 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals Tuesday Night at Heart Health Park - Seattle Sounders FC
- Bank of America Stadium Ready to Host Copa America Semifinal: Colombia vs. Uruguay - Charlotte FC
- DeAndre Yedlin Reflects, 'Cincinnati Was the Perfect Move for Me' in Build up to Match with Former Club - FC Cincinnati
- Portland Timbers Transfer Winger Dairon Asprilla to Colombian Side Atlético Nacional - Portland Timbers
- CF Montréal Retains the Services of Corey Wray as a Sports Strategy Consultant - Club de Foot Montreal
- Inter Miami CF Transfers Homegrown Player Edison Azcona to Las Vegas Lights FC - Inter Miami CF
- New York Red Bulls Unveil the Box Seats, a Brand New Premium Space at Red Bull Arena - New York Red Bulls
- D.C. United Announce Activations and Initiatives for Military Appreciation Night Match Supported by BlueHalo, CareFirst, and Harris Teeter - D.C. United
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Hosts New Mexico United in U.S. Open Cup Quaterfinals, Wednesday, July 10, at Bmo Stadium
- LAFC Transfers Stipe Biuk to Real Valladolid of Spain's la Liga
- LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo Match Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
- Kick off for Today's LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo Match Moved to 3:30 PM Pt Due to Inclement Weather
- LAFC Travels to Face Houston on Sunday, July 7, at Shell Energy Stadium