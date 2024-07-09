Atlanta United Loses to Indy Eleven, Ending U.S. Open Cup Run

July 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

KENNESAW, Georgia - Atlanta United fell to Indy Eleven 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Fifth Third Stadium on Tuesday night. Nick Firmino scored his third goal of the tournament, but Atlanta came up short to end its run in this year's Open Cup.

In a tightly contested first half-hour, Firmino came away with Atlanta's best chance in the 28th minute. Tristan Muyumba created space inside the box near the end-line before crossing to Firmino. But he couldn't quite get his left foot around and pushed an attempt wide. Minutes later, it was Indy Eleven striking first from Augustine Williams. Off a counterattack, Douglas Martínez got free up the right wing and played a perfect cross to the edge of the box for Williams who tapped his first touch past Josh Cohen for the 1-0 lead.

Interim head coach Rob Valentino made a triple sub in the 57th minute, bringing on Luke Brennan, Matt Edwards and Dax McCarty. Brennan nearly scored just six minutes later after heading a cross from McCarty on target, only to be saved by an outstretched left arm of Hunter Sulte.

Indy then added insurance in the 83rd minute via an own goal from McCarty. A dangerous cross came in from Williams inside the six-yard box where McCarty tried to flick away from danger, but his attempt went into the back of the net.

Firmino gave Atlanta a lifeline in the second of five minutes of second half stoppage time. Edwards played a beautiful long ball over the top for Daniel Ríos who quickly got on the end of it and played a ball across the mouth of goal that got to Firmino near the back post. Firmino dribbled backed toward goal and around the goalkeeper before slotting just under the crossbar to bring Atlanta within one. Atlanta got another opportunity late from a free kick earned by McCarty; however, the ensuring cross was taken in by Sulte.

Atlanta United (6-10-6, 24 points) returns to action Saturday, July 13 when it travels to play CF Montréal at Stade Saputo (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

