D.C. United Announce Activations and Initiatives for Military Appreciation Night Match Supported by BlueHalo, CareFirst, and Harris Teeter

July 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United have today announced the activations and initiatives ahead of this year's Military Appreciation Night match on Saturday, July 13 against Nashville SC at Audi Field supported by BlueHalo, CareFirst, and Harris Teeter.

The full list of activations is below:

D.C. United Towel Jersey Giveaway sponsored by Guidehouse

The first 3,000 fans in attendance on July 13 will receive a D.C. United towel jersey sponsored by Guidehouse that will also spotlight the United Service Organization (USO).

D.C. United and Guidehouse Halftime Check Presentation to the USO

D.C. United and Guidehouse, the Black-and-Red's front-of-shirt sponsor, will host the USO for a special pre-match gathering to honor military families. At halftime, D.C. United and Guidehouse will present the USO with a donation to support and help uplift the mission of the USO to provide key services to current and former service members.

Military Member of the Match Halftime Recognition

D.C. United are honored to recognize the individuals in our community who have served or are currently serving our country, as well as their families. During a special halftime ceremony, D.C. United will pay tribute to members of the military and will continue its match day tradition of recognizing a Military Member of the Match.

Care Packages sponsored by CareFirst

Fans at the match will be given the opportunity to assemble and pack mental health care packages for service members and veterans which will be distributed by Hope for the Warriors. Each care package will include items to promote positive mental health and well-being.

Military Appreciation Cards sponsored by Harris Teeter

Fans at the match will be given the opportunity to write notes of gratitude for our military personnel. These cards will be included in care packages and distributed to United States service members stationed worldwide.

Military Themed Fan Wall, Photo Booth, and Community Corner

During the match, fans can share a photograph of a military service member they wish to pay tribute to on the fan wall located on the Audi Field concourse. Additionally, a military-themed photo booth will be available across from the D.C. United club shop for visitors to take photos with their friends and family. By stopping by the Community Corner at Gate A, fans can also learn more and support local organizations serving members and their families which will include Hope for the Warriors, Blue Star Families, and the USO.

For more information about D.C. United and for tickets to the Military Appreciation celebration match, please visit: www.dcunited.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.