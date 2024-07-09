Bank of America Stadium Ready to Host Copa America Semifinal: Colombia vs. Uruguay
July 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Match: Colombia vs. Uruguay
When: Wednesday, June 10
Where: Bank of America Stadium
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Watch: FS1 / Vix Premium Deportes 1 / TUDN / Globo
For the first time ever, Copa America is making its way to Charlotte, North Carolina. This week, Bank of America Stadium will host both the semifinal and the third-place match.
Fans have been eagerly waiting to see which teams would compete in the city, and with the quarterfinals now behind us, the semifinals are set. South American powerhouses Colombia and Uruguay will face off in the Queen City.
Both teams are legends of the tournament with a rich history. Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Copa America Semifinal:
Colombia
There's a good chance that Bank of America will be swarmed by a wave of yellow. In 2023, there were a reported 46,000 Colombians residing in Charlotte, making it one of the fastest growing communities in the city.
Not only have Colombia's fans made every match of theirs feel like a home one, but they also haven't lost a match since February of 2022. They were a clear favorite heading into the tournament and have not disappointed thus far.
They won their group with arguably the most difficult draw including Paraguay, Costa Rica, and Brazil. To get to the semifinals, they breezed through the group stage and beat Panama 5-0 in the quarterfinals.
At the helm of their success has been the two-headed dragon of Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez. Rodriquez has looked like his 2014 World Cup self, leading the way for the Golden Ball award with six goal contributions - one goal and five assists. Meanwhile, Díaz has been disorienting defenses with his electrifying one-on-one skills, netting two goals himself.
Colombia looks like an unstoppable force but, up next, they're facing an immovable object.
Uruguay
While Colombia has showcased finesse in their attacking play throughout the tournament, Uruguay has opted for a more rugged, old-school approach. Uruguay's defense has been unyielding, conceding just one goal, and they've combined this with a physical, hard-working style that has overwhelmed opponents, all while scoring plenty of goals.
They were in the same group as the United States, comfortably topping it with wins against every opponent. Despite winning their group, Colombia had to face Brazil in the quarterfinals, who had stumbled to second place in their own group. Even after being reduced to ten men, they secured a draw and triumphed over the Seleção in a penalty shootout.
Their front three of Darwin Nuñez, Maximiliano Araujo, and Facundo Pellistri have all chipped in with at least two goals apiece. The real anchors of the team, though, are the center back pairing of Ronald Araújo and Mathias Olivera, who have been nearly flawless.
However, Araújo did get substituted early in their match against Brazil due to injury; whether he will be available for Colombia is still to be determined.
Uruguay will also be looking to add a 16th domestic trophy to their all-time record of most Copa America wins in history.
This semifinal is shaping up to be historic on all fronts, and it's all going down in Charlotte.
Head-to-Head Statistics:
Last Five Matches: One Uruguay Win and Four Draws
Most Recent: World Cup Qualification 2-2 Draw
Third Place Match Scenarios
Uruguay vs. Argentina
Uruguay vs. Canada
Colombia vs. Argentina
Colombia vs. Canada
CONMEBOL Copa America 2024
Uptown Charlotte will be the site for a Semifinal match on July 10 and the Third Place Playoff on July 13. Grab your tickets now to be part of CONEBOL Copa America 2024 at Bank of America Stadium.
