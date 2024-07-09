Inter Miami CF Transfers Homegrown Player Edison Azcona to Las Vegas Lights FC

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today that Las Vegas Lights FC has exercised its option to purchase Homegrown Player Edison Azcona, who was on loan with the USL Championship side, making him the first Inter Miami Academy product to be transferred. The transfer fee will represent a club-record figure for Las Vegas.

"Edison played an important part in our history across a number of milestones: he was a member of the inaugural Academy class, played in the first-ever match featuring an Inter Miami Academy team, was one of our first Homegrown signings, and was our first Homegrown player to play in a match for the First Team. We are very proud of all he accomplished with us, and wish him the best in this next phase of his career," said Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson.

Azcona, 20, became the first Inter Miami CF Academy product to feature for the First Team when he appeared as a substitute against Nashville SC in an MLS regular season match in May 2021. The versatile attacker went on to feature in 10 MLS matches for Inter Miami.

In 2020, Azcona stood out in his first season at the professional level as an Academy registered player for Inter Miami CF II, earning a pair of end-of-season honors for his performance; the Dominican winger was named to the USL League One All-League Second Team, and was nominated as a finalist for the USL League One Young Player of the Year award.

The Dominican was a member of the Club's inaugural Academy class, and was in the starting XI for the first-ever match featuring an Inter Miami team at any level when the Academy U-17/U-18 traveled to South Korea to participate in the 2019 K League U-17 Championship tournament.

On the international stage, Azcona has been a mainstay for the Dominican Republic across the youth and senior levels. Notably, he helped captained his country as it made history at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship campaign, earning the nation's first-ever qualifications for a FIFA U-20 World Cup and the Summer Olympics. He then represented the Dominican Republic U-20 national team at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where he made history by scoring the country's first historic goal at any World Cup competition. The country's participation at the U-20 World Cup also marked their first appearance ever at a World Cup of any category.

The Club would like to thank Azcona for his contributions on and off the pitch throughout his time with Inter Miami, and wishes him well in the future.

