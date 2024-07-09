Chicago Fire FC and Navy Pier Launch New Partnership

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC and one of the Midwest's most iconic landmarks - Navy Pier - today formally announced a new partnership, running through the remainder of the 2024 MLS regular season. Through the agreement, Navy Pier becomes an Official Partner of the Club, receiving in-stadium activations on home matchdays at Soldier Field, with branding featured across stadium concourses, and will be integrated across day-to-day Club assets, including website, social media content, and email advertising.

"The Chicago Fire are excited to be partnering with such a renowned landmark like Navy Pier," said Chicago Fire FC President of Business Operations Dave Baldwin. "Through this partnership, we'll be able to continue providing engaging experiences for our incredible fans, such as the popular Pier-to-Pitch program, while simultaneously working with a world-class organization such as Navy Pier. Additionally, our relationship with Navy Pier will allow us to tap into their unparalleled reach and introduce new fans to our Club."

"Navy Pier is excited to partner with Chicago Fire FC during one of the most thrilling times for soccer in America." said Navy Pier Chief Administrative & Equity Officer, Arnie Rivera. "We look forward to working collaboratively in support of the Pier's non-profit mission and to bring unique and exciting soccer-focused experiences to Fire fans and Pier visitors alike."

As part of the agreement, the Fire will have the opportunity to utilize Navy Pier's multitude of restaurant and hospitality spaces for Club events, including Pier-to-Pitch, presented by Mom Water - a pregame tailgate experience and water taxi service from Harry Caray's to Soldier Field; watch parties for Fire away matches at the Navy Pier Beer Garden; along with activations during seasonal events such as Navy Pier's Summer Block Parties.

