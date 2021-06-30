Portland and New Hampshire Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

MANCHESTER, NH - Game two between the Portland Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Wednesday, June 30 has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs will make up the game tomorrow, Thursday July 1 as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:00pm at Delta Dental Stadium.

