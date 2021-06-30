Hartford Yard Goats Game Suspended Due to Inclement Weather

June 30, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Tonight's Hartford Yard Goats Game against the Altoona Curve has been suspended due to inclement weather. The nine-inning game will resume on Thursday at 5:05PM in the bottom of the second inning (tied 2-2), and will be followed by a seven-inning contest.

Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 30, 2021

