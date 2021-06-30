Akron RubberDucks Catcher Bo Naylor Named to Future's Game Roster

(AKRON, OHIO) - Akron catcher Bo Naylor will represent the Cleveland Indians organization at the SiriusXM All-Star Future's Game on July 11, 2021. The seven-inning game will take place as part of All-Star Sunday at Coors Field in Denver and will be broadcast at 3 PM on MLB Network.

Naylor, the #3 overall prospect in the Cleveland organization and #87 prospect in all of baseball (according to MLB Pipeline), is batting .181 with one home run in eight RBIs in 31 games this season for the RubberDucks. Naylor has been a standout behind the plate with a .994 fielding percentage while throwing out 10 of 26 would-be base stealers, ranking among the league's best with a 38.5% caught stealing rate. In three years in the minors, the 29th overall pick in the 2018 draft has hit .238 with 14 home runs and 90 RBI across three levels. Naylor spent 2020 at the Cleveland Indians alternate site in Lake County. In his 31 games in Akron, Naylor has guided the RubberDucks pitching staff to a 3.79 ERA, which is good for eighth-best across all of Double-A while only allowing three passed balls over 266 innings.

This will be the second time a member of the Naylor family is selected to the Future's Game as Bo's older brother and Cleveland Indians outfielder Josh Naylor was selected to the 2016 game while he was a member of the Miami Marlins organization. Bo Naylor also joins Nolan Jones in the list of recent Akron RubberDucks to participate in the Future's game when Jones did so at Progressive Field in 2019 during the All-Star weekend festivities in Cleveland.

"I have been so impressed with Naylor-- from his receiving and blocking as a catcher to the way he can call a game behind the plate as just a 21-year-old has been incredible to see," said RubberDucks Manager, Rouglas Odor. "Bo does so many things well-he has the ability to drive the ball to every part of the field with above average hard-hit percentage and exit velocity. One of the best traits Naylor has shown is his understanding of the game-he's patient beyond his years with the bat and rarely chases pitches outside of the zone. We are truly thrilled to have Bo in our organization and proud he will have this opportunity in the futures game!"

