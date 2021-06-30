Hartford Yard Goats to Host Negro Leagues Day Celebration at Game with Josh Gibson Foundation

June 30, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, will be hosting a Negro Leagues Day Celebration at its home game on Thursday, July 15th (7:05 PM vs New Hampshire Fisher Cats) at Dunkin' Donuts Park, in partnership with the Josh Gibson Foundation. The National Negro League was founded in 1920 by Rube Foster and showcased the talents of Jackie Robinson, Satchell Paige, Josh Gibson and others.

Gibson, considered one of the greatest home run hitters, and most feared sluggers of any era, played in the Negro Leagues, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Puerto Rico leagues, but never played in the Major Leagues. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1972, the second ever Negro League player to be so honored.

Sean Gibson, Josh's great grandson, will be in attendance and available for autographs and photos. Live music, a step show, drumming and vendor tables will also be part of the event. The first 1,000 fans will receive a commemorative Negro League lanyard. Tickets are available by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

"'Negro Leagues Day' is Hartford and Connecticut's day to recognize the history, culture, education, and long overdue awareness of challenges and triumphs experienced by so many, including the legends like Josh Gibson, Hartford's own, Johnny 'Schoolboy Taylor' and the first woman to play professional baseball full-time, Toni Stone," said Executive Director of the Hartford Yard Goats Foundation Tiffany Young. "July 15th will mark a day of celebration through music, dance, art, and baseball for all to enjoy."

Josh Gibson left an undeniable legacy, and to honor that legacy of achievement, the family established "The Josh Gibson Foundation" in 1994. The Josh Gibson Foundation has evolved into an organization dedicated to providing a variety of academic and athletic programs that allow the next Josh Gibson to reach his or her potential.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.