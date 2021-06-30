R-Phils Come up Short in Tough Battle to SeaWolves

June 30, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







The Reading Fightin Phils fell to the Erie SeaWolves 3 -2 in game number two of the series on Wednesday night. Reading had four players with multi-hit games and five extra base hits tonight.

Detroit's number one prospect, Spencer Torkelson, started off the scoring with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first.

Reading chipped away at the lead as Jorge Bonifacio's sacrifice fly plated Daniel Brito.

The team tied it up in the sixth as Josh Stephen reached on a double and was sent home by McCarthy Tatum.

After Andre Lipscius reached on a walk in the seventh, John Valente's RBI single brought him home to make it 3-2.

Reading threatened in the top of the eight but just couldn't send anyone home.

Jack Perkins got the ball to start things off going six strong allowing four hits and two earned runs. Aneurys Zabala (L, 1-1) came out of the 'pen first allowing one across in the seventh. Jonathan Hennigan pitched a clean frame to get out of the eighth.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.