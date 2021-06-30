Stott Selected to Futures Game in All-Star Weekend

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to announce that SS Bryson Stott has been named to the National League roster for the SiriusXM Futures Game, which will take place on Sunday, July 11 at Coors Field in Denver, CO. The 7-inning exhibition will feature the top Minor League Prospects from all around. The contest will air live on MLB Network and MLB.com with first pitch slated for 3:00 p.m. ET.

He is the only Philadelphia Phillies prospect to be selected this season. Back in 2019, Alec Bohm represented Reading in the Futures Game.

Stott, 23, has spent the entire month of June with Double-A Reading. He has smashed four homeruns, four doubles, and one triple as a part of his 23 hits. The highly-touted hitter has flirted with an average above .300 a few times but currently sits at .278. With the R-Phils he has only played shortstop, holding a .974 fielding percentage and assisting in three double plays.

He began the 2021 season in High-A with the Jersey Shore Blue Claws. The star recorded 21 hits in the month, including four doubles and five home runs for a .288 batting average. Stott walked 22 times and notched a 1.001 OPS which is his on base + slugging percentage. That calculates how well a player hits for both average and power.

At Jersey Shore, he played both second base and shortstop. He made 26 putouts and 50 assists. Defensively Stott only recorded two errors in 191.1 innings.

Bryson Stott, 23, was drafted in the first round back in 2019 as the 14th pick by the Philadelphia Phillies. Prior, the lefty bat was a three-year starter at UNLV.

Stott has been mentored by Bryce Harper as they are both from Las Vegas. Harper touts Stott's ability and can't wait to see his potential. The Fightins congratulate Stott on all his accomplishments and look forward to seeing his success at the Futures Game!

