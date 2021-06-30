Fisher Cats - Sea Dogs Game Postponed Wednesday Night

Manchester, NH - Wednesday night's game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) and Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium, with two seven-inning games starting at 5 p.m.

Fan with tickets for Wednesday night's game can redeem them at the Fisher Cats Ticket Office for any regular season home game in 2021.

The Fisher Cats continue the Fourth of July Week series against the Sea Dogs through Sunday at Delta Dental Stadium. Fans can enjoy spectacular Atlas Fireworks Shows on Friday, July 2, Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4.

For tickets and information, visit NHFisherCats.com.

