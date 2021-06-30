Richmond's Ramos Selected for SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Flying Squirrels outfielder Heliot Ramos has been selected to play in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on July 11 at Coors Field in Denver as part of Major League Baseball's All-Star festivities.

It marks the third time Ramos has been selected for the Futures Game, which showcases the top prospects from around Major League Baseball. He previously participated in the 2018 Futures Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., and the 2019 Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Ramos is currently rated by MLB.com as the San Francisco Giants' No. 3 prospect and the No. 63 overall prospect in baseball. He is also rated as the No. 3 Giants prospect and No. 68 overall by Baseball America.

Playing his second season with the Flying Squirrels, Ramos is batting .236 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 47 games this year.

Ramos is the fourth player to be selected for the Futures Game while a member of the Flying Squirrels, joining Tommy Joseph (2012), Tyler Beede (2015) and Shaun Anderson (2018).

Shortstop Marco Luciano, currently on Low-A San Jose's roster, will also represent San Francisco in the 2021 Futures Game.

The 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game will air live on MLB Network and will be streamed on MLB.com on Sunday, July 11 at 3 p.m.

