Pitching, Defense & Timely Hitting Lead to W

August 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Strong pitching and defense, along with timely hitting led the TinCaps to a 3-1 win over the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field Wednesday night.
Braden Nett (No. 10 Padres prospect) started on the hill for the 'Caps, going the first five innings. The right-hander struck out three as he scattered two singles and four walks. The only run he conceded came in the fifth inning.
Meanwhile, against left-hander Drew Gray (No. 10 Cubs prospect), Fort Wayne (14-24, 42-62) second baseman Nerwilian Cedeõ launched a two-run homer in the third inning to open the scoring. It was the 22-year-old's seventh of the season and second and in the last three games.
After South Bend (13-25, 40-64) manufactured its run, the TinCaps answered back in the next half inning. Catcher Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) led off with a double to right-center field and designated hitter Devin Ortiz singled him in.
Following Nett, lefty Fernando Sanchez pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, and Dwayne Matos recorded a seven-out save.
Salas finished with two hits, as did center fielder Joshua Mears.
Next Game: Thursday, August 8 @ South Bend (7:05pm)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Eric Yost
- Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Will Sanders (No. 25 Cubs prospect)
