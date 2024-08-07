Bullpen Leads Bandits to Win in Pitchers' Duel

August 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - Quad Cities' relievers combined for 4.2-scoreless, hitless innings on Wednesday, as the River Bandits defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 2-1 at Modern Woodmen Park.

Although starter Henry Williams yielded just one run over a 4.1-inning start, the Bandits played from behind as of the second inning, with Tayden Hall giving the Rattlers a 1-0 lead on an RBI-single- an advantage that would last until the sixth inning.

Quad Cities' bats failed to score against Wisconsin Mark Manfredi, but Williams and Connor Fenlong (1.2 IP, 2 SO) would stand five Rattlers runners over the next four innings to allow time for the offense to strike in the sixth when Carson Roccaforte's RBI-groundout off Stiven Cruz tied the game the game 1-1.

Andrew Morones worked around a pair of walks and tossed a scoreless seventh inning in his professional debut and the Bandits bats threatened to break the tie in the bottom half after loading the bases against Aidan Maldondo, but the right-hander would work out of the jam thanks to a leaping, inning-ending catch by shortstop Cooper Pratt, which took away a hit from Jac Caglianone.

After Ben Sears entered and kept the game tied with a scoreless top of the eighth, Quad Cities broke through in its second opportunity against Maldonado, as Roccaforte triple set up Justin Johnson's go-ahead RBI-single in the bottom half.

Sears (2-3) returned to the mound in the ninth and bookended a perfect frame with a pair of strikeouts en route to his second win of the season, while Maldonado (0-1) was tagged with the loss, allowing the game-winning tally over 1.1 innings.

The River Bandits will go for their third-straight win over the Rattlers on Thursday and send Ethan Bosacker (3-1, 1.69) to the hill opposite Wisconsin's Brian Fitzpatrick (3-1, 1.69). First pitch at Modern Woodmen Park is set for 6:30 p.m.

