Cardona Pitches Dragons to Game Two Win, DH Split on Wednesday

August 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Dayton starting pitcher Ryan Cardona allowed just one earned run over six strong innings while striking out eight as the Dragons defeated the Lake County Captains 4-2 in the second game of Wednesday night's suspended doubleheader. Lake County won the suspended game, 9-6 in 11 innings.

A crowd of 7,600 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

With the doubleheader split, the Dragons fell out of the lead in the second half playoff race for the first time since July 10. They are one-half game behind West Michigan, who has won seven of their last eight games. There are 28 games to play.

Doubleheader Summary:

In the first game, which began on Tuesday night but was suspended after four innings due to rain, the Dragons battled back from a 3-0 deficit, getting two runs in the eighth inning on a two-out, two-run single by Hector Rodriguez, and a game-tying home run in the ninth by Leo Balcazar that sent the game to extra innings.

After each team scored one run in the 10th, Lake County broke the game open with five runs in the 11th. The Dragons scored twice in the bottom of the 11th and had the tying run at the plate with one out but they could not deliver the big hit. Balcazar was 3 for 5 with a home run, his second of the year, and two runs batted in to lead the Dayton offense.

In the second game, the Dragons jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and never trailed. Carlos Jorge and Ethan O'Donnell each had hits to open the first, and Jorge scored on an infield groundout by Cam Collier to make it 1-0. Balcazar delivered a two-out, run-scoring single to drive in O'Donnell from second and make it 2-0.

Lake County scored one run in the second inning, but the Dragons again increased their lead to two runs in the fifth on back-to-back doubles by Jorge and O'Donnell to make it 3-1.

Lake County pushed across one run in the top of the sixth, but the Dragons responded with a run in the bottom of the inning when Collier doubled to left, went to third on Balcazar's line out to right, and scored on Jay Allen II's sacrifice fly to make it 4-2.

Cardona worked six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits with only one walk and eight strikeouts. Simon Miller replaced Cardona in the final inning, the seventh, and had to pitch out of trouble. He struck out Alex Mooney with the bases loaded to end the game and earn his third save. Cardona (7-4) was credited with the win.

O'Donnell and Jorge each had two hits in the second game for Dayton. Balcazar was 4 for 8 in the doubleheader with a home run and three runs batted in.

The Dragons snapped a three-game losing streak with their win in the second game of the doubleheader.

Up Next: The Dragons (22-16, 56-48) host Lake County again on Thursday night at 7:05 pm in the third game of the six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Brian Edgington (1-0, 6.60) will start for the Dragons against Lake County's Matt Wilkinson (3-3, 2.61). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

