Whitecaps Shut Down Beloit, 7-0

August 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps pitching staff stole the show, stifling the Beloit Sky Carp as the 'Caps offense delivered a four-run first inning that carried them to a 7-0 shutout victory in front of 6,318 fans Wednesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Whitecaps pitcher Joseph Montalvo, making his Detroit Tigers organizational debut, teamed with relievers Jack Anderson, Erick Pinales, and Marco Jimenez to limit Beloit to just four base hits and to go 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position in the 'Caps ninth shutout win of the year. Meanwhile, Roberto Campos delivered his eighth home run of the season in the first inning - a two-run shot - in the winning effort.

The Whitecaps four-run inning began with a fielding error by Beloit first baseman Brock Vradenberg, allowing a pair of runs to score before Campos delivered the two-run shot - taking a commanding 4-0 lead. Meanwhile, Montalvo, the Tigers' No. 20 prospect, was solid in his first start in the Midwest League, posting three scoreless frames with two strikeouts before West Michigan added to their lead in the fourth with an RBI double from Max Clark, 5-0. Beloit left a pair of baserunners stranded in the sixth inning before the 'Caps added two insurance tallies - highlighted by an RBI single from Josh Crouch - extending their advantage to 7-0. The Sky Carp couldn't generate any offensive momentum in the last three frames as Pinales and Jimenez allowed just one baserunner through three scoreless/hitless frames to put the finishing touches on the 7-0 shutout win.

The Whitecaps improve to 22-15 in the second half and 53-50 overall, while the Sky Carp fall to 17-22 in the second half and 47-55 overall. Anderson (3-1) secures his third win of the year, going three scoreless innings, while Beloit starter and Miami Marlins No. 1 prospect Noble Meyer (0-4) suffers his fourth loss - giving up four runs (three earned) through just 0.2 innings pitched. The Whitecaps have won nine of their last ten games as they remain in first place in the Midwest League East division standings.

