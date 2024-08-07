Braden Nett Leads Charge as TinCaps 4-Hit Cubs

August 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - Wednesday night the Cubs bats were stymied by Braden Nett and then three arms out of the bullpen, as South Bend's offense was limited to just four hits.

Despite the lack of offensive support, it was another incredible outing on the other side of the ball for Drew Gray. Gray again went five innings, matching a career high for a third straight outing, and his nine strikeouts surpassed his prior career best of seven. The young lefty punched out the last two batters he faced but was tagged with the tough luck loss.

Gray only walked one tonight, but it was a free pass that came back to bite him. Nik McClaughry drew the free pass with one out in the third and that brought up the top of the order in Nerwillian Cedeño. The switch-hitter belted his seventh homer of the season, a long drive to left over the home run porch. The homer was only the third allowed by Gray in now 18 starts this year.

South Bend had the Cubs number 10 prospect on the mound squaring up against the Padres number 10 prospect in Nett who put forth a strong outing despite tallying just three strikeouts. He walked four batters in five innings and allowed at least one runner in each frame, but the young righty picked up his second High-A win.

Parker Chavers drew one of those walks to lead off the fifth and moved up to second on a Jordan Nwogu single into left. After a mound visit, David Avitia's sac-bunt moved both guys up 90 feet. Rafael Morel cued a grounder off the end of the bat towards second to bring home the Cubs lone run. Nwogu was left at third base after Pedro Ramirez grounded out to second to end the frame.

In the sixth, with the Cubs trailing 2-1, Brad Depperman made his South Bend Cubs return. After retiring last year in May, Depp began his journey back to the pros in May of this year and after 10 outings in Arizona, he was placed back on the South Bend roster yesterday. Ethan Salas was the first man he faced and the Padres top prospect delivered a double out to right-center. Devin Ortiz came up next and singled a run home to make it 3-1.

From there Deppermann looked masterful. He retired the next six batters, punching out two, and really found his footing after a slow start.

Grant Kipp tossed the last couple innings to finish off a night where the Cubs bullpen worked four scoreless innings.

Meanwhile the Cubs offense got the leadoff guy aboard in seven of the final eight innings but couldn't plate a run down the stretch. Down 3-1, Edgar Alvarez, singled to begin the ninth. Alvarez made his pro debut yesterday and now has back-to-back multi-hit games. Ed Howard grounded into a double play though and the Cubs rally was stymied by Dwayne Matos.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.