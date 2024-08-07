Mautz Quiets Kernels' Offense, Peoria Tops Cedar Rapids 4-1

Peoria, IL - Peoria starter Brycen Mautz did not allow a run across six innings, holding the Kernels to just three hits while striking out seven as the Chiefs grabbed game two of the series over Cedar Rapids 4-1 Wednesday night.

After Peoria rallied to win game one of the series on Tuesday, the Chiefs got on the board first on Wednesday. In the bottom of the first, a pair of walks put two on for Johnfrank Salazar who lifted the Chiefs on top 1-0 with an RBI single.

In the second, the Chiefs doubled their lead. Michael Curialle reached on an error to begin the frame, and after he moved to second on a base hit, he scored all the way from second on a fielder's choice to extend the Peoria lead to 2-0.

That stayed the score all the way until the eighth inning. Peoria starter Brycen Mautz did not allow a run on just three hits across six innings of work with seven strikeouts compared to two walks en route to his second win of the year.

On the other side, the Kernels' staff was nearly just as solid. Darren Bowen started the game and allowed just a pair of runs, one earned, in four innings while striking out four. Behind him, Mike Paredes continued his strong stretch of pitching, not allowing a run in three innings of work with four strikeouts and no walks.

In the eighth, Cedar Rapids cracked on the scoreboard. Jose Salas ripped a double to begin the frame, and after he moved to third on a Gabriel Gonzalez base hit, he scored on a Kevin Maitan sac fly to cut the Chiefs lead in half at 2-1.

But in the bottom of the inning, Peoria put the game away. A single and a walk opened the inning, and with one out, after a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third, Curialle broke it open with a two-run single to lift the Chiefs ahead 4-1, the score which would be the final.

The loss grows the Cedar Rapids losing streak to a season-long seven games and drops the Kernels to 55-47 on the year and 18-20 in the second half. Game Three of the series is scheduled for Thursday at 6:35 with Ricky Castro on the mound for Cedar Rapids opposite Inohan Paiagua.

