Former South Bend Cub Delvin Zinn Named Director of Baseball Development and Recruiting at 1st Source Bank Performance Center

South Bend, IN - A familiar face to baseball fans across the Michiana area is set to return home. Former South Bend Cubs infielder Delvin Zinn has been hired to serve as the new Director of Baseball Development and Recruiting at the 1st Source Bank Performance Center.

Zinn rejoins the organization, after playing independent baseball in the American Association following his time as a Minor League player with the Chicago Cubs. During past off-season's, Zinn consistently found his way back to South Bend and assisted in the Performance Center as an individual private instructor, as well as running a number of camps. Zinn will join the organization following the conclusion of the Independent Baseball season.

The Pontotoc, Mississippi native will team up with Performance Center General Manager Mark Haley, as well as Operations Manager Patrick Foust in the day-to-day efforts of the planning and implementation of Performance Center teams, camps, lessons, and operations.

"I was thrilled when I got the final answer that Delvin would be returning to South Bend," South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. "A 2019 Midwest League Champion, Delvin continuously showed his competitive spirit, and also his ability to be an outstanding teammate everyday he suited up here at Four Winds Field. He'll be a huge help at the Performance Center not just for the long haul, but immediately too as Mark Haley continues to recuperate in the hospital."

Zinn first arrived to South Bend in 2018, when he played 59 games and hit .286 in his first taste of Midwest League baseball. The former Chicago Cubs 23rd-round draft pick also started the year with South Bend in 2019, and then was promoted to High-A Myrtle Beach, at the time, before the Cubs clinched the Midwest League Championship that September. In 2021, Zinn played for the South Bend Cubs in the team's first year at High-A, stealing a career high 42 bases in 67 games.

"I'm really looking forward to this opportunity," Zinn said. "Especially because I'm going to be able to help the kids in this community. South Bend always showed me a lot of support when I played here. So it's amazing to be back, but in a new position."

As Zinn begins his new role, Haley will continue his duties as General Manager of the Performance Center as he heals, and gets well in the rehabilitation and recovery unit of the hospital. For more information on Haley's recuperation, click here.

For any news and updates from the Performance Center on camps, tryouts, practices, and more, visit https://www.1stsourcebankperformancecenter.com.

