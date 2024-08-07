E.R.A.S Night II Is HERE

BELOIT - Sky Carp fans spoke. OK, shrieked. Screamed. Sang. Whatever it was, the demand was clear: We Want Another E.R.A.s Night!

At ABC Supply Stadium on Thursday, August 29 at 6:35 p.m. fans will once again have the opportunity to win TWO TICKETS to Taylor's incredible show at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis on Friday, November 1.

To be eligible for the ticket drawing, fans must purchase a ticket and be present at the game on August 29. The drawing will take place at the end of the seventh inning, and the winner will be announced before the fantastic fireworks show that will take place immediately following the game.

We will celebrate all things Taylor throughout the evening with trivia contests, in-between inning games, and with her music from her entire career blasting throughout the evening.

In the first E.R.As night, a sellout crowd of 3,802 packed ABC Supply Stadium with the energy of a crowd awaiting Taylor's first appearance on stage.

Help us recreate that magic on August 29! Check out SkyCarp.com for tickets.

