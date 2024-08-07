Simpson Sac Fly Lifts Lugnuts in 9th
August 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - Ryan Lasko raced home on a Will Simpson ninth-inning sacrifice fly, and the Lansing Lugnuts (18-20, 50-53) eked out a 3-2 win over the Great Lakes Loons (19-18, 53-50) on Wednesday night at Dow Diamond.
The game was nip and tuck throughout: Lansing starter Mitch Myers whiffed nine batters in 5 2/3 innings, but a Nick Biddison sixth-inning homer broke a scoreless deadlock.
In the seventh, Jared Dickey swung the Nuts into the lead with a two-run double - only to see a Jordan Thompson RBI double off Dylan Hall tie the score in the home half.
After a scoreless eighth inning, Lasko led off the ninth against Michael Martinez with a broken bat shot mishandled by shortstop Thompson. He then stole second and took third on a single by Dickey, setting up Simpson to give the Lugnuts the lead with a long fly to right field.
Diego Barrera took care of a perfect bottom of the ninth, closing out both a second scoreless inning of relief and the Nuts' first win of the series, halving the first two games of the six-game set.
Lasko finished 2-for-4 with two singles, two steals and two runs scored, while Dickey went 2-for-3 with a single, double and walk.
Next up, Lansing right-hander Kade Morris, coming off a seven-inning gem in his Nuts debut, battles Great Lakes lefty Maddux Bruns on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.
The Lugnuts play at the Loons through Sunday, returning home from August 13-18 against West Michigan. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from August 7, 2024
- Bullpen Leads Bandits to Win in Pitchers' Duel - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Late Bandits Runs Beat Rattlers - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Simpson Sac Fly Lifts Lugnuts in 9th - Lansing Lugnuts
- Pitching, Defense & Timely Hitting Lead to W - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Mautz Quiets Kernels' Offense, Peoria Tops Cedar Rapids 4-1 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Braden Nett Leads Charge as TinCaps 4-Hit Cubs - South Bend Cubs
- Hope Kern's Home Run for Life - South Bend Cubs
- Doncon Placed on 7-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- E.R.A.S Night II Is HERE - Beloit Sky Carp
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (6:05 PM Suspended Game Doubleheader) - Dayton Dragons
- Former South Bend Cub Delvin Zinn Named Director of Baseball Development and Recruiting at 1st Source Bank Performance Center - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.