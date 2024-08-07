Late Bandits Runs Beat Rattlers

August 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







DAVENPORT, IA - The Quad Cities River Bandits broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 2-1 on Wednesday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

Tayden Hall put the Rattlers (65-38 overall, 23-14 second half) on the scoreboard with a two-out, RBI single to score Matt Wood from second base in the second inning.

Wisconsin starting pitcher Mark Manfredi pitched three scoreless innings in a planned short start. Stiven Cruz relieved Manfredi in the fourth and stranded a runner at second. He also gave up singles to the first two batters he faced in the fifth without allowing a run.

The sixth inning was a different story. Dustin Dickerson singled to start the inning. Jac Caglianone singled with one out. Then, Cruz walked Trevor Werner to load the bases. Cruz got Carson Roccaforte to send a grounder in the hole at second. The Timber Rattlers got the force play at second, but Roccaforte beat the throw to first for a fielder's choice to allow Dickerson to score the tying run.

Aiden Maldonado walked three batters in the bottom of the seventh inning to allow Quad Cities (49-54, 19-19) to load the bases with one out. Maldonado got the second out by striking out Spencer Nivens. That brought Jac Caglianone, the #1 pick of the Kansas City Royals, to the plate for the Bandits. Maldanado ran the count full before Caglianone sent a liner up the middle with the runners on the move. However, shortstop Cooper Pratt kept the game tied by making a leaping catch for the final out.

The Rattlers were not as fortunate in the bottom of the eighth. Roccaforte hit a deep fly to right with one out. Eduarqui Fern á ndez made a leaping catch but lost the ball as he collided with the wall. Roccaforte made it to third for a triple.

Tyler Bryant was called in from the Wisconsin bullpen and jammed Justin Johnson on a 1-0 pitch, but with the infield in, the ball dropped barely on the outfield grass in right for a single to score the go-ahead run.

Ben Sears, who worked a scoreless eighth inning, pitched a perfect ninth to close out the game and send Wisconsin to its second straight loss. The Timber Rattlers were held to four hits - all singles - and didn't have a hit after the fourth inning.

Manfredi allowed two hits and struck out two with no walks over two scoreless innings for the Rattlers.

Game Three of the series is Thursday evening at Modern Woodmen Park. Brian Fitzpatrick (4-1, 2.83) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Ethan Bosacker (3-1, 1.69) is set to start for the River Bandits. Game time is 6:30pm CDT. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show set to go at 6:10pm. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App.

R H E

WIS 010 000 000 - 1 4 0

QC 000 001 01x - 2 8 0

Click here for the Boxscore

Click here for the Scoring Plays

WP: Ben Sears (2-3)

LP: Aidan Maldonado (0-2)

TIME: 2:40

ATTN: 2,417

Midwest League Stories from August 7, 2024

