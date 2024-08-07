Doncon Placed on 7-Day IL

August 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Rayne Doncon has been placed on the 7-day IL with a right wrist sprain. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with five on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its six-game road series tonight at Peoria at 6:35.

