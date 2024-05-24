Pitcher's Duel Runs to Extras in 1-0 Loss

May 24, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies' Felix Arronde on the mound

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies and Delmarva Shorebirds were locked into a pitcher's duel that lasted 10 innings before ultimately ending in a 1-0 loss Friday at Perdue Stadium.

Delmarva scored the fatal run in the bottom of the 10th. With two outs and the bases loaded, Josh Hansell (L, 0-1) surrendered a line drive single to Kevin Guerrero, allowing Angel Tejada to score the only run of the game.

Felix Arronde ripped off his second quality start of the season, firing six scoreless frames while punching out a handful of Delmarva hitters in a no-decision. He was matched by two arms for the Shorebirds. Starter Trey Gibson went 4.2 innings and the first arm out of the pen, Jacob Cravey went 2.1 innings before Columbia made it a bullpen game heading into the seventh inning scoreless. The Fireflies are now 0-6 this season when the starter tosses a quality start.

After that, Nicholas Regalado worked a pair of innings without allowing a run to send it to the ninth still scoreless. Tonight was Columbia's first 1-0 loss since September 9 of last year in Myrtle Beach.

Derlin Figueroa kept his hot stretch at the plate rolling. Columbia's first baseman went 3-4, recording half of the Fireflies hits on the night. Figueroa is now riding an 11-game hitting streak, the longest hitting streak of the season for the Fireflies. He's one game shy of Trevor Werner for the third-longest hitting streak in Fireflies history. Werner hit in 12-straight games from August 15-29, 2023.

Columbia continues their series with the Delmarva Shorebirds tomorrow at Perdue Stadium at 7:05 pm. LHP Hunter Patteson (2-3, 2.97 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Delmarva counters with RHP Blake Money (0-2, 5.02 ERA).

