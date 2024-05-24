Pelicans Drop Friday Night's Game to Mudcats 12-4

May 24, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







For the second time this week, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans allowed double-digit runs in a 12-4 loss to the Carolina Mudcats on Friday night. The loss dropped the Birds to an 18-24 record while the Mudcats stand at 25-16. Both teams have won two games in the series.

The Pelicans homered for the fourth night in a row as Chris Paciolla (1-4, HR, RBI) went deep on a solo homer in the second to put the Birds ahead 2-1. Cristian Hernandez (2-4, 3B, RBI) posted the only multi-hit game and hit an RBI triple in the first for the first run.

It was a rough night for the pitching staff as starter Ty Johnson (1-1) took the loss with six earned runs in his 2 2/3 innings off four hits and a walk while striking out five. Kenyi Perez followed with five runs, four earned in 1 1/3 innings. 10 of the 12 runs allowed were earned in the loss.

Yophery Rodriguez (3-5, RBI) led the Mudcats with three hits and Luis Castillo (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, BB) brought home two on a home run in the third inning. The Mudcats used a six-run third inning to power themselves to their second win of the week.

Starter Josh Knoth struck out seven and allowed two earned runs in the first four innings. Jeferson Figueroa (1-0) grabbed the win with three shutout innings in relief with seven strikeouts. The Mudcats walked just one and struck out 15 in the victory.

The series continues on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.