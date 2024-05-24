Big Inning Lifts Mudcats Past Pelicans

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats scored six runs with two outs in the bottom of the third inning to race past the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 12-4 on Friday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (25-16) trailed by a run and had the bases empty and two men out in the bottom of the third before the offense came alive with back-to-back hits from Yophery Rodriguez and Cooper Pratt to put runners at second and third against Pelican starter Ty Johnson (L 1-1) who hit the next two batters to knot the game at two. The Mudcats continued their onslaught with a bases clearing hit from David Garcia and an exclamation point from Luis Castillo who delivered his team leading fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot over the right field wall to cap the six-run frame.

The Mudcats added three more runs in the fifth inning highlighted by a two-run double by Blayberg Diaz.

Meanwhile, the Mudcats pitching staff had another stellar night as three pitchers combined to strike out 15 Pelican batters and Jamieson Figueroa (W 1-0) pitched three scoreless innings out of the bullpen to earn his first win of the season.

Myrtle Beach (18-24) added a pair of runs in the ninth inning.

