Big Inning Lifts Mudcats Past Pelicans
May 24, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats scored six runs with two outs in the bottom of the third inning to race past the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 12-4 on Friday night at Five County Stadium.
Carolina (25-16) trailed by a run and had the bases empty and two men out in the bottom of the third before the offense came alive with back-to-back hits from Yophery Rodriguez and Cooper Pratt to put runners at second and third against Pelican starter Ty Johnson (L 1-1) who hit the next two batters to knot the game at two. The Mudcats continued their onslaught with a bases clearing hit from David Garcia and an exclamation point from Luis Castillo who delivered his team leading fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot over the right field wall to cap the six-run frame.
The Mudcats added three more runs in the fifth inning highlighted by a two-run double by Blayberg Diaz.
Meanwhile, the Mudcats pitching staff had another stellar night as three pitchers combined to strike out 15 Pelican batters and Jamieson Figueroa (W 1-0) pitched three scoreless innings out of the bullpen to earn his first win of the season.
Myrtle Beach (18-24) added a pair of runs in the ninth inning.
The two teams continue the series on Saturday night at Five County Stadium when Carolina sends RHP Yorman Galdinez (0-0, 3.43) to the and Myrtle Beach will oppose with RHP Jason Bello (1-1, 2.70). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and Fireworks will follow the contest. Tickets can be purchased by going to CarolinaMudcats.com or calling 919-269-2287.
Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.
