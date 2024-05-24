BeerMongers Blow out Woodpeckers 10-1

May 24, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Salem Red Sox News Release







SALEM, Va. - Paced by a three-homer day, including a three-run bomb off the bat of Jhostynxon Garcia, the Salem BeerMongers (21-21) got back in the win column on Thursday night in a 10-1 demolition of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (20-22) at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

The threesome of Garcia, Freili Encarnacion and Albert Feliz all went yard in the nine-run win, with Encarnacion's solo shot serving as the first of his professional career.

The scoring got started early on. After Fayetteville got a run in the top of the second, the BeerMongers struck back with ease.

Salem proceeded to put up a six-spot in the home half of the frame, with Stanley Tucker lacing a two-run double to give the Mongers a 2-1 lead, Garcia going deep for the fifth time this year and Natanael Yuten ripping an RBI double off the right field wall to put Salem up 6-1.

It remained a five-run contest until the bottom of the fourth, when Encarnacion's first home run gave the BeerMongers a 7-1 advantage; and two frames later, a bloop single off the bat of Andy Lugo put Salem up 8-1.

The Mongers wouldn't look back from there, with Salem winning its second game of the six-game set.

Right-hander Blake Wehunt (2-0) picked up the win after tossing five innings of one-run ball, lowering his season ERA to 2.22.

The Salem Red Sox to action on Friday evening when they continue their series with the Woodpeckers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

