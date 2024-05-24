Shorebirds Walk-off Columbia in Ten Innings

May 24, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (15-27) outlasted the Columbia Fireflies (21-20) on Friday night by a score of 1-0 in ten innings.

Pitching was the theme as Trey Gibson dominated as the starter for Delmarva, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts and no walks. However, his mound opponent Felix Arronde, was just as impressive as he dealt 6 shutout innings on the mound with 5 strikeouts and 3 walks.

The game entered the seventh inning still tied at zero, and the bullpens kept it deadlocked as Jacob Cravey and Harif Frias combined to pitch scoreless baseball for Delmarva with Nicholas Regalado and Josh Hansell dealing three shutout innings for the Fireflies through the end of regulation, sending the game into extras with the score 0-0.

In the top of the tenth, Issac Solano pitched the Shorebirds through another scoreless inning as he left the bases-loaded, forcing a fly-out by Daniel Vazquez to deep left to end the inning.

Delmarva instantly put the pressure on in the bottom half as they loaded the bases with one out. After a fielder's choice, which resulted in an out at home plate, the bases remained full with two outs. Kevin Guerrero took matters into his own hands and ended the game with a single into left-center, scoring the winning run to give the Shorebirds a 1-0 victory in ten innings.

Issac Solano (1-1) earned the victory in relief with a scoreless tenth inning. Columbia reliever Josh Hansell (0-1) was saddled with the loss.

With the series now even at two games apiece, Delmarva looks to take the lead on Saturday with Blake Money on the mound versus left-hander Hunter Patteson for the Fireflies. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

