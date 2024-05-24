RiverDogs Experience Bad Case of Déjà Vu in Friday Loss to Wood Ducks

Charleston, SC - For the second straight night, the Charleston RiverDogs could not hold a 4-0 lead over the Down East Wood Ducks, falling 6-4 on Saturday at Joseph. P. Riley, Jr. Park. 5,382 fans fought off a lengthy rain delay to watch the RiverDogs surrender the final six runs of the contest. Down East has guaranteed themselves of at least a series split.

The RiverDogs (18-24) burst out of the gates for a second straight night, scoring four runs in the bottom of the second inning. Blake Robertson crushed a first pitch home run to start the inning against Ryan Larsen. The blast was the first baseman's third in the last week. Raudelis Martinez followed with a booming double to the gap. He moved to third on a wild pitch and was joined on base with a walk from Noah Myers. Odalys Peguero made it 2-0 with an RBI single in the next at-bat and Adrian Santana doubled the lead again with a two-run single. After the early onslaught, the Dogs went five innings without a hit and never scored again.

The bullpen work of the Wood Ducks (23-19) allowed their offense time to get going. Arturo Disla put them on the board with a monster solo home run to left in the fourth. Consecutive errors by Santana at short in the next frame, allowed Down East to close within two.

The decisive inning was the top of the fifth. With Engert Garcia beginning his third inning of work, Disla reached on an infield single to third. A fielder's choice groundball to second by Julian Brock was good for the second out of the inning. From there the frame deteriorated quickly. Garcia walked Marcos Torres and Wady Mendez followed with an RBI double to make it 4-3. A wild pitch tied the game at four, before Chandler Pollard put Down East in front 5-4 with an RBI single. Marco Soto followed with another single to right field and, when the ball rolled under Cristopher Barete's glove in right field, another run scored.

In their final at-bat, the RiverDogs put the tying run in scoring position with two walks and a sacrifice bunt. However, Luke Savage struck out Bryan Broecker and retired Barete with a shallow fly ball to left field to end the game.

Down East collected 10 hits in the win, with seven coming from the combination of Mendez and Disla. Mendez was 4-4 and Disla 3-4 with a home run. The RiverDogs mustered only five hits, two of them from Santana.

Garcia took the loss after giving up six runs, four earned, in 2.2 innings. Chandler Murphy was solid again in his first start in two weeks, tossing 3.0 scoreless innings. Will Stevens pitched 2.2 innings without allowing a run and Seth Chavez turned in a scoreless top of the ninth.

