Late Lead Slips Away from Fayetteville in Friday Night Defeat

May 24, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALEM, VA - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (20-23) saw an eighth inning lead disappear Friday night at Salem Memorial Ballpark as the Salem Red Sox (22-21) rallied to stun the Woodpeckers, 8-6. Fayetteville has dropped three of four in this week's road series.

Salem struck first in the bottom of the first with an RBI double by Nelly Taylor off Woodpeckers starter Alain Pena. The Red Sox lead was doubled in the third when Daniel McElveny hit his first home run of the season over the wall in left field.

However, Fayetteville got to Salem starter Matt Duffy in the top of the fourth inning. Nehomar Ochoa Jr. doubled home Cesar Hernandez to cut the deficit to 2-1 before Waner Luciano brought in Ochoa on a base hit to tie it. The next batter was Will Bush and he grounded one that hit the lip of the grass and bounced over first baseman Alberto Feliz's head for an RBI double to make it 3-2 Woodpeckers. The lead was short lived as the Red Sox evened things at three on a run-scoring error by Luciano.

With the game tied up, Fayetteville's bats went back to work in the sixth against new Salem arm Danny Kirwin (W, 1-0). Xavier Casserilla drew a leadoff walk before swiping second for his first stolen base of the season. Hernandez grounded out to put Casserilla at third for Ochoa, who laced one into the right center field gap for his second RBI double of the night to put the Woodpeckers up, 4-3. Ochoa then stole third base and scored on a Kirwin wild pitch for an insurance run.

The Red Sox got back within a run in the seventh when a third strike from Yeriel Santos (L, 1-2) that would have ended the inning got away from the catcher Bush. He then threw to third to try and get Antonio Anderson, but the throw was wild, and Anderson came in to make it 5-4.

Salem kept the momentum going into the bottom of the eighth, loading the bases against Santos with one out. Up came McElveny and the Red Sox catcher delivered a go-ahead, two-run double into right center. Santos uncorked a wild pitch moments later to push the Salem lead to two and departed after a walk to Nazzan Zanetello. Ben Petschke took over and got the final two outs of the frame, but not before a passed ball plated another for the Sox.

Fayetteville made some noise in the ninth as Alberto Hernandez doubled in Luciano. However, Kirwin struck out Oliver Carrillo to end the game and secure the win for Salem.

Both teams will meet again on Saturday night for the fifth of six games this week. RHP Sandy Mejia is penciled in to start for the Woodpeckers while the Red Sox are expected to send RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz to the hill. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM.

