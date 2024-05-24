Late Fireworks Help Sox Secure Come-From-Behind Win

May 24, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Salem Red Sox News Release







SALEM, Va. - Leading 5-3 heading to the bottom of the seventh inning, it felt as though the Fayetteville Woodpeckers were well on their way to tying the series at two games-a-piece. That was until the Red Sox put their fireworks on full display to secure the 8-6 win.

Salem jumped out to an early lead, scoring the lone run of the first inning as Nelly Taylor Jr. cranked his first of two doubles on a missile off the top of the left-center field wall, scoring Jhostynxon Garcia (walk).

Following a stalemate in the second, the Red Sox tallied a second run in the third on a solo blast from catcher, Daniel Mcelveny marking his first of the season and second of his minor league career.

Fayetteville responded with a three-run fourth inning on three consecutive hits. Nehomar Ochoa Jr. (RBI-double), Waner Luciano (RBI-single), and Will Bush (RBI-double) all contributed for the Woodpeckers to take the lead.

Salem had a counter-punch in the home half to tie the game at three as Taylor Jr. led off with his second double and was brought home on an E5 that was put in play off the barrel of Marvin Alcantara. The play was originally scored an RBI-single and was later changed to an error on the third baseman.

With no score in the fifth, the Woodpeckers reclaimed the lead, 5-3 in the sixth on Ochoa Jr.'s second run-scoring two-bagger of the night in tandem with a pair of walks in the frame.

A resilient bunch on the two-week road trip, the Red Sox have brought that moho back home this week. After a comeback win in extra innings on Tuesday, the Red Sox struck again with late dramatics.

Salem tallied a run in the seventh to bring the game back within a run on a wild play. Following Antonio Anderson's double, Garcia struck out, but the wild pitch got away and he made it to first, while Anderson raced to third. Fayetteville catcher, Will Bush's throw to third deflected off the back of Anderson and rolled into shallow left field, allowing him to race home to score.

It was all Salem in the eighth as the Red Sox displayed another rally, scoring four runs, taking an 8-5 lead. Marvin Alcantara set the table with a lead-off single and Andy Lugo joined him with a base-hit of his own. Albert Feliz was hit by a pitch to load the bases before McElveny delivered again with a 2-RBI double into the right-center gap. He ended with a two-for-three night including 3 RBI on the double and the homer, plus a walk for good measure. Feliz scored on a wild pitch and McElveny came in on a passed ball for the fourth run of the inning.

Fayetteville was able to manufacture a run in the ninth, but it wasn't enough as the Sox came away with their second win in a row and their third of the series.

Salem threw just three arms in the win as Danny Kirwin picked up his first victory of the season in three-innings of one-hit baseball. Max Carlson secured his fifth save to seal the deal.

The Sox now has a chance to clinch the six-game series with a win at home tomorrow. Following a Friday night rest, No. 4 Boston Red Sox prospect Miguel Bleis will likely be featured in the lineup, with a 9-game hitting streak on the line.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday for Arts in the Ballpark featuring a Roman Anthony bobblehead giveaway. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

