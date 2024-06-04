Bleis, Taylor Represent Salem in Organization Players of the Month List

June 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Boston released their organization players of the month for May on Tuesday morning. The awards are given to five players and voted upon by managers, coaches and other staff. Miguel Bleis (No. 4 Prospect in Organization) received the Baserunner of the Month award, and Nelly Taylor Jr. received Defensive Player of the Month.

Bleis had a bounce back month in May after starting the year hitting below.200 and stealing 58 percent of his attempted steals. He went on to hit.318 with four homeruns with a stealing percentage of 82 percent in May. Bleis set career highs in homeruns and stolen bases in a month for his professional career.

Taylor Jr. added to his defensive accolades after making 79 plays and having a 4.9 raw value. Boston's 11th round pick in last year's draft was the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year in the Sun Coast Conference at Polk State. He currently has 84 putouts with a perfect fielding percentage on the season.

One player to keep an eye on is Ovis Portes who was awarded the Relief Pitcher of the Month. Portes received the call-up Tuesday afternoon to Salem.

The 19-year-old out of St. Johns in Antigua and Barbuda posted a 0.00 era with 16 strikeouts in 13 innings pitched in the Florida Complex League. He will look to continue that success in Salem.

Catch these players and more as the Salem Red Sox start their six game series against the Down East Wood Ducks on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

