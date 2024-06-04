Mudcats Drop Opener in Charleston
June 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs scored a pair of runs in the last of the seventh inning and made that stand-up as they beat the Carolina Mudcats 3-1 in the series opener on Tuesday night Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Ballpark.
With the game tied at one and Charleston (22-29) batting in the seventh inning, the RiverDogs went to work. With two out, Ricardo Gonzalez struck for a struck a line-drive single into centerfield to plate a pair of runners and give the RiverDogs the lead 3-1.
Carolina (32-18) scored their only run of the game in the fourth inning when Reece Walling singled to center to plate Luis Castillo.
The Mudcats starting pitcher, right hander, Manuel Rodriguez, turned in a quality start in the game, allowing just one run and scattering six hits over his six innings of work but did not factor into the decision.
The series continues tomorrow night with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Carolina returns home on Tuesday, June 11 when they face the Fredricksburg Nationals at Five County Stadium.
