Norman Reinstated from 7-Day IL; Torres to Wisconsin

June 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves include C Satchell Norman reinstated from the 7-day IL and promotion of C Victor Torres from the Mudcats to A+ Wisconsin

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 27 active players and 3 on the injured list.

In summary:

6/4: C Satchell Norman reinstated from the 7-day IL

6/4: C Victor Torres transferred from Carolina to A+ Wisconsin

