Gonzalez Delivers Big Hit as RiverDogs Win First Ever Meeting with Mudcats

June 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, SC - Ricardo Gonzalez lined a seventh inning two-RBI single back through the middle to propel the Charleston RiverDogs to a 3-1 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The game was the first contest between the two franchises in their respective histories. A crowd of 3,113 took in the series opener.

The RiverDogs (22-29) used a base knock from a newcomer to take the game's first lead in the bottom of the second. Enzo Paulino drove a double to the gap in left center to begin the inning. He eventually moved to third base with two outs on a groundout by Odalys Peguero. Enderson Delgado, in his first game with the RiverDogs in 2024, followed with a sharp single through the right side to make it 1-0 in favor of the home team.

Carolina (32-18) scored their only run of the night in the bottom half of the fourth against T.J. Nichols. The inning began with a Cooper Pratt single, but Nichols induced a double play to erase the runner. With two outs, Luis Castillo reignited the rally by smacking a double. Reece Walling came through in the next at-bat, lining a single to center that tied the game.

Nichols went 6.0 strong innings, allowing just one run on six hits. He struck out five and issued one walk. Carolina's Manuel Rodriguez was equally as impressive through 6.0 innings of his own. He also allowed six hits and recorded four strikeouts.

The RiverDogs won the battle of the bullpens, striking immediately against the first reliever for the Mudcats, Brailin Rodriguez. Paulino opened that inning with a walk and advanced all the way to third on Carlos Colmenarez's single and ensuing error by the left fielder. Odalys Peguero lined out to right field without the runner advancing and Delgado went down on strikes, as Rodriguez battled back. However, Gonzalez has the last laugh providing the winning runs with his line drive over a draw-in defense.

Adam Boucher sealed the win with 2.0 scoreless innings to close out his first save of the season. Dalton Fowler earned his first win with a scoreless seventh.

Delgado, Paulino and Blake Robertson collected two hits in the victory. Pratt and Castillo led the way for Carolina with two hits each as well.

