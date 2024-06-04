Pelicans Win Series Opener Over Greenjackets 3-2
June 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans held the Augusta GreenJackets scoreless for the final eight innings and grabbed the series opener 3-2 on Tuesday night. With their sixth win in their last eight, the Pelicans are now 24-27 while the GreenJackets fell to 20-31.
Both teams scored in the first as Alfonsin Rosario (1-4, HR, 2 RBI) hit a two-run homer in the opening frame. It was his sixth of the year. Miguel Pabon (1-3, 2B, RBI, BB) hit an RBI double in the fourth to put the Birds ahead.
After starter Luis Rujano allowed two runs, one earned in one inning, Vince Reilly (6-2) took the win with just under three shutout innings without allowing a hit. Kenten Egbert followed with 4 1/3 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and Shaen Marshall earned the save by tossing the final frame.
Augusta's lone RBI game from Will Verdung (1-4, RBI) on an RBI single in the first. He later scored on a passed ball to tie the game 2-2. The GreenJackets were held to just four hits in the loss.
Starter Didier Fuentes (1-3) took the loss after allowing all three earned runs in his four innings of work. The GreenJackets struck out 12 hitters in total.
The series continues on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.
