Nats Blanked In Opener Against 'ballers

June 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Kannapolis opened up their week at VACU Stadium with a 5-0 shutout win over the FredNats. The Freddies are 29-23 now, and the Cannon Ballers are 32-19.

The Ballers struck first in the first game this week, on a Ronny Hernandez RBI single in the top of the third. They added another run in the inning, when Caleb Farmer was charged with a passed ball.

Fredericksburg struggled to put pressure on Kannapolis starter Jake Bockenstedt, who spun six shutout innings. Caden Connor and Arxy Hernandez each added an RBI in the sixth as well, to push Kannapolis's lead to 4-0.

They tacked on one more run in the seventh, as the FredNats were blanked 5-0. Bockenstedt (3-4) earned the win, and Bryan Polanco (4-1) suffered his first loss.

In Game Two, Travis Sykora (0-2, 4.32) gets the nod against Jake Peppers (2-2, 3.07) in a 7:05 start.

#FREDNATS

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.