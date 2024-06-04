Nats Blanked In Opener Against 'ballers
June 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Kannapolis opened up their week at VACU Stadium with a 5-0 shutout win over the FredNats. The Freddies are 29-23 now, and the Cannon Ballers are 32-19.
The Ballers struck first in the first game this week, on a Ronny Hernandez RBI single in the top of the third. They added another run in the inning, when Caleb Farmer was charged with a passed ball.
Fredericksburg struggled to put pressure on Kannapolis starter Jake Bockenstedt, who spun six shutout innings. Caden Connor and Arxy Hernandez each added an RBI in the sixth as well, to push Kannapolis's lead to 4-0.
They tacked on one more run in the seventh, as the FredNats were blanked 5-0. Bockenstedt (3-4) earned the win, and Bryan Polanco (4-1) suffered his first loss.
In Game Two, Travis Sykora (0-2, 4.32) gets the nod against Jake Peppers (2-2, 3.07) in a 7:05 start.
