Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes 6.4

June 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves that affect the Columbia Fireflies active roster:

* OF Milo Rushford has been transferred to the ACL * RHP Jonatan Bernal has started a rehab assignment in the ACL

The Fireflies active roster now sits at 28.

-------------------------

Columbia kicks-off a six-game set with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tonight at Segra Park. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (2-1, 4.47 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with RHP Alonzo Tredwell (1-4, 8.10 ERA).

Tonight is Fort Jackson Night, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield. Join us as a new set of soldiers are sworn in before the game and the Fort Jackson Band performs for fans at the gates of Segra Park. We'll also honor our Miller Lite $2 Tuesday specials, where fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite at Segra Park.

------------------------------

FIREFLIES LOSE FINALE 7-2 IN KANNAPOLIS: The Columbia Fireflies fell behind early and couldn't come back as they dropped their fifth-straight to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 7-2 Sunday afternoon at Atrium Health Ballpark. Kannapolis got on the board first Sunday. After loading the bases, Ronny Hernandez reached on a catcher's interference, which allowed Wilber Sanchez to trot home and break the scoreless tie. Hernandez came up in the third with another chance to move his club ahead. He singled through the middle to score Caden Connor from third to double Kannapolis' lead with one out. Later in the frame, Erick Torres misjudged a two out pop-up to center that turned into a two RBI double for Drake Logan. The play scored Albertson Asigen and Hernandez to give Kannapolis a 4-0 advantage.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: The Fireflies have a pair of active hitting streaks right now. First baseman Chris Brito is tied for the club's third-longest hitting streak of the season as he has hit safely in eight-straight contests. He's 10-25 (.400) since the streak began May 23. Over the run, he has four RBI. Brennon McNair has his own six-game hitting streak, his longest of the season. Since May 25, McNair is 7-24 (.292) with a pair of RBI.

MAY FLOWERS: After having some trouble in April, Logan Martin and Emmanuel Reyes have come into their own again in the month of May. Reyes recorded a 6.04 ERA with 23 punchouts in 25.1 innings in April before surging with a 2.57 ERA in his first four starts in May. He also has brought the swing and miss stuff, striking out 21 in his first 21 frames this month. Martin has a 1.35 ERA after a 6.23 ERA in April and has spun 20 innings after just 13 last month. The big difference for Martin has been limiting opponents hits, opponents are hitting.183 against him in May after hitting.288 against the righty in April.

ROAD WOES: The Fireflies have had some trouble away from the friendly confines this season. In 24 games away from home, the team is 10-14 and has lost five consecutive contests after taking the first game of the series vs Kannapolis Monday. After the losing streak, the Fireflies have a below.500 record for the first time since April 11, when the team was 2-3 on the season.

SPOILING QUALITY STARTS: Wednesday, Emmanuel Reyes spun six one-run innings in what turned out to be a 3-2 loss in Kannapolis. Columbia has had some trouble winning ballgames when their starter spins a quality start. The club is 0-7 when their starter goes six innings or longer and allows three or fewer runs this year.

KEEP ROLLING: Over their last 10 games, both Derlin Figueroa and Daniel Vazquez have a.333 batting average. Vazquez can go one further though. He's drawn 10 walks in his last 10 games, giving him a.488 OBP on the run.

POWERING PENA: Saturday night, Fireflies outfielder Erick Pena mashed his Carolina League-leading fourth round tripper of the season. He's currently eighth in the Carolina League with a.485 on-base percentage. Pena has had a storied career with Columbia. He made the Opening Day Roster in 2022 and started his career with a bang, launching a walk-off homer against the Augusta GreenJackets on Opening Night. All-in-all he has mashed 23 homers in the neon and navy, nine in 2022, 10 in 2023 and four this year. It places him second on the Fireflies all-time homer leaderboard, behind Dash Winningham (25 in 2016 and 2017) and tied with Juan Carlos Negret (23 in 2021).

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.