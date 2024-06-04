Santa Strikes out Eight in Woodpeckers' Close Loss to Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC - Alimber Santa was magnificent in his second outing of 2024, tossing three hitless innings while striking out eight, but the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (25-27) came up just short in Tuesday night's series opener at Segra Park. The Columbia Fireflies (25-25) edged out a 3-2 victory over Fayetteville in the first of 12 meetings this season between the two clubs.

Santa came on in the sixth inning and was borderline perfect in relief. After retiring all six batters he faced in his season debut Wednesday against Augusta, he set down the first four Fireflies he saw. After allowing a one-out walk to Daniel Vazquez in the seventh, Santa struck out five consecutive hitters to close out his night. Of the eight punchouts he recorded, six of them were looking.

Columbia took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second after Woodpeckers starter Alonzo Tredwell (L, 1-5) allowed a two-run double to Jhonny Perdomo. Fayetteville quickly cut the deficit in half in the third when Juan Santander hit an RBI triple to straightaway center field, scoring Kenni Gomez. The Fireflies would extend their lead back to two in the fifth inning on a Chris Brito sacrifice fly, the lone run surrendered by Wilmy Sanchez over an inning and two-thirds.

The Woodpeckers were held to just one run over five innings by Columbia starter Emmanuel Reyes (W, 3-1). However, they made noise against reliever Eduardo Herrera in the top of the seventh inning. Cesar Hernandez led off with his second single of the game before he stole second to move up to scoring position with one out. Up came Will Bush, who laced a double into right field to bring Hernandez in and make it a one-run ballgame once again.

The Fireflies went to the bullpen after Herrera walked Yamal Encarnacion and it immediately paid dividends. Chase Isbell (SV, 2) got Nehomar Ochoa Jr. to bounce into an inning-ending double play, squashing Fayetteville's momentum. Isbell went on to retire the final six batters of the game, three via the strikeout.

Both teams will meet again on Wednesday night in the second of six games this week. RHP Alain Pena looks to follow a scoreless relief performance last week as he gets the start for Fayetteville. Meanwhile, Columbia sends RHP Felix Arronde to the hill. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

