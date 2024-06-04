Isbell's Eight-Out Save Preserves 3-2 Win

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Chase Isbell

Columbia, SC - Chase Isbell earned an eight out save for the Fireflies as Columbia beat Fayetteville 3-2 in the series opener at Segra Park Tuesday night.

The Fireflies (25-25) got on the board in the bottom of the second. Derlin Figueroa started the frame off with a single, then Chris Brito and Erick Pena set the table for Jhonny Perdomo with a pair of walks. With the bases loaded, Perdomo lasered a double past Fayetteville (25-27) third baseman Xavier Casserilla to score Figueroa and Brito and give Columbia a 2-0 lead.

Columbia added an extra run in the bottom of the fifth. Daniel Vazquez started the frame off with a towering double down the left field line. Figueroa moved him to third with a ground out and Chris Brito sent a sacrifice fly to the warning track in left to plate Vazquez and increase the Fireflies lead to 3-1.

Emmanuel Reyes (W, 3-1) didn't have his best stuff to start the game. He walked a pair in the first inning, but after stranding a runner in scoring position in each of the first three frames, Reyes settled in and completed five frames while allowing just a single run. Reyes has now worked at least five frames in four-consecutive outings.

Eduardo Herrera was the first arm out of the pen for the Fireflies. He worked a 1-2-3 sixth inning before running into some trouble in the seventh. Will Bush laced a double to right that plated Cesar Hernandez to bring Fayetteville within one. After Herrera issued a walk to Yamal Encarnacion, Columbia went to the bullpen again and sent Chase Isbell (S, 2) to the bump with one out and runners at first and second. Isbell got Nehomar Ochoa Jr. to roll over a ball to third and Austin Charles turned it into a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning.

Isbell set aside Fayetteville in order the rest of the way, earning a 2.2 inning save with a trio of punchouts. The righty has now worked seven-consecutive scoreless outings dating back to May 7. On the run, Isbell has worked 11.1 innings while allowing three hits and two walks. He's fanned 19 hitters and has watched his ERA dip from 1.35 to 0.79.

Fayetteville countered in the top of the third. After Kenni Gomez reached on a wild 8-4 fielder's choice, Juan Santander muscled an RBI triple off the centerfield wall, cutting Columbia's lead to 2-1 a third of the way through the game.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tomorrow at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Felix Arronde (2-4, 4.80 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and the Woodpeckers counter with RHP Alain Pena (1-1, 3.07 ERA).

