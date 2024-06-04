Shorebirds Win Series Opener Over Hillcats

June 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (16-35) returned home and began their 12-game homestand with a victory as they defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats (29-23) by a final of 6-3.

Delmarva plated the game's first run thanks to an RBI single by Aneudis Mordán who scored Aron Estrada from third base, making it 1-0 Shorebirds.

Wuilfredo Antunez put the Hillcats on the board in the fourth with a two-run homer to right field, giving Lynchburg their first lead at 2-1.

Their advantage did not last long as Angel Tejada put Delmarva right back in front with a two-run home run, his third of the season, putting the Shorebirds ahead 3-2.

In the fifth, Aron Estrada added to Delmarva's lead with a solo home run to right field, extending the Shorebird's edge to 4-2.

Lynchburg trimmed the deficit to one in the sixth as Cristian Knapczyk scored on a throwing error, making it a 4-3 game.

The offense for Delmarva responded as Thomas Sosa pushed the lead back to two with a sacrifice fly in the seventh to score Noelberth Romero. Kevin Guerrero added one more to tally in the eighth with an RBI double with two outs to make it 6-3.

Harif Frias entered to pitch the ninth and sealed the deal by retiring the side in four batters, concluding a 6-3 victory for Delmarva, and ending an eight-game losing streak.

Braxton Bragg (2-1) earned his first win as a starter, tossing a career-high five innings with Hairf Frias (2) earning his second save. Alonzo Richardson (4-2) was saddled with the loss for Lynchburg.

The Shorebirds will look to win back-to-back games over Lynchburg on Wednesday as Daniel Lloyd gets the ball for Delmarva as a Minor League Rehab starter, opposed by LHP Alex Clemmey for the Hillcats. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.