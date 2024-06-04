Shorebirds Win Series Opener Over Hillcats
June 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (16-35) returned home and began their 12-game homestand with a victory as they defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats (29-23) by a final of 6-3.
Delmarva plated the game's first run thanks to an RBI single by Aneudis Mordán who scored Aron Estrada from third base, making it 1-0 Shorebirds.
Wuilfredo Antunez put the Hillcats on the board in the fourth with a two-run homer to right field, giving Lynchburg their first lead at 2-1.
Their advantage did not last long as Angel Tejada put Delmarva right back in front with a two-run home run, his third of the season, putting the Shorebirds ahead 3-2.
In the fifth, Aron Estrada added to Delmarva's lead with a solo home run to right field, extending the Shorebird's edge to 4-2.
Lynchburg trimmed the deficit to one in the sixth as Cristian Knapczyk scored on a throwing error, making it a 4-3 game.
The offense for Delmarva responded as Thomas Sosa pushed the lead back to two with a sacrifice fly in the seventh to score Noelberth Romero. Kevin Guerrero added one more to tally in the eighth with an RBI double with two outs to make it 6-3.
Harif Frias entered to pitch the ninth and sealed the deal by retiring the side in four batters, concluding a 6-3 victory for Delmarva, and ending an eight-game losing streak.
Braxton Bragg (2-1) earned his first win as a starter, tossing a career-high five innings with Hairf Frias (2) earning his second save. Alonzo Richardson (4-2) was saddled with the loss for Lynchburg.
The Shorebirds will look to win back-to-back games over Lynchburg on Wednesday as Daniel Lloyd gets the ball for Delmarva as a Minor League Rehab starter, opposed by LHP Alex Clemmey for the Hillcats. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
