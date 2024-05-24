Ducks Face Nats in Upcoming Homestand

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks will be starting a 6-game home series with the Fredericksburg Nationals this upcoming Tuesday. The Nationals are the Class-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Your Wood Ducks will have been coming off a 6-game series against the Charleston RiverDogs.

Tuesday, May 7: Wood Ducks vs Nationals: 6:30 pm

Wednesday, May 8: Wood Ducks vs Nationals: 6:30 pm

Thursday, May 9: Wood Ducks vs Nationals: 6:30 pm

Friday, May 10: Wood Ducks vs Nationals: 7:00 pm

Saturday, May 11: Wood Ducks vs Nationals: 5:00 pm

Sunday, May 12: Wood Ducks vs Nationals: 1:00 pm

The Nationals have six of the top 30 prospects in the Washington Nationals system according to MLB.com. This includes three outfielders, Jeremy De La Rosa, Cristhian Vaquero, Elijah Green, two right-handed pitchers, Travis Sykora and Jarlin Susan, and one infielder, Armando Cruz.

TUESDAY: This season Tuesday will be Bark in the Park Night out at Historic Grainger Stadium presented by Brightspeed Fiber Internet. Bring your furry friend to every Tuesday game this season! Every Tuesday for the remainder of the season, all dogs in attendance will receive a tennis ball thanks to our sponsor Brightspeed! Gates will open at 6:00 pm.

WEDNESDAY: Every Wednesday this season will continue to be Winning Wednesday (bring your ticket from the previous winning Wednesday & exchange it for a free Wednesday ticket), and wine Wednesday with half priced wine presented by Lenoir Community College. Gates will open at 6:00 pm.

THURSDAY: Thirsty Thursday is back this season with $2 Natural Lights, Busch Lights, and peanuts. Gates will open at 6:00 pm.

FRIDAY: The Wood Ducks will be playing as the Avocados Luchadores this Friday. Every Friday is Mother Earth Friday! Mother Earth Beer is only $4 all night long and you can receive $2 off any game ticket when you present an empty beer can at the box office on the night of the game. This Friday there will be postgame fireworks presented by WNCT-9.

SATURDAY: Saturdays this year are all Pepsi Saturdays and there is a giveaway every Saturday this season.

Fans can bring any Pepsi can or bottle to the box office on the day of the game and receive $2 off a game ticket. This Saturday is Hawaiian Night with the first 1,000 fans receiving a Wood Ducks Hawaiian button up shirt presented by Down East Homes. There will be a pregame concert by the PhinAddicts. The Wood Ducks will also be playing as the Avocados Luchadores.

SUNDAY: Every Sunday this will be Sunday Family Funday. There will be post-game kids run the bases sponsored by Davis Wholesale Tire as well as $1 hotdogs presented by Minuteman Food Mart. There will also be a $6 meal deal which includes a hotdog, bag of chips, and small soda! This Sunday we will be giving away our remaining 2024 Wood Ducks team sets sponsored by Piggly Wiggly.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium. Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok so you don't miss anything!

